VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,327,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,208,000 after buying an additional 59,367 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CFO opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

