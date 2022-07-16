VietNam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.54). Approximately 4,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 48,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.56).

VietNam Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £84.76 million and a PE ratio of 185.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 323.87.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

