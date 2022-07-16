Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

VNOM stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.10. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.24%.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,271,497. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $215,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

