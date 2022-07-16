Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

EDI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 9,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 91.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 41,368 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

