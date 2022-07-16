VITE (VITE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.87 Million

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $13.87 million and $3.49 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00070330 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 510,835,733 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.