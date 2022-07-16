Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Lowered to $194.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $211.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 16,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

