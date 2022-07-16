W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $70.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,046,000 after purchasing an additional 923,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.