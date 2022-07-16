Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Trading Down 0.1%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 699,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 499,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 208,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 158,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 157,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 117,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

