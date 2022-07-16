Warburg Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €60.70 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($60.70) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($67.00) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

ETR:BAS opened at €41.46 ($41.46) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. Basf has a 52-week low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a 52-week high of €69.52 ($69.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

