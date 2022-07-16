Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.23.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $174,040,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,475 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

