Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.
NYSE:WM opened at $152.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.20.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.
