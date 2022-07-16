Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.43.

Shares of WAT opened at $334.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.84. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

