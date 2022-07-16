Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Up 276.9% in June

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $11.77 on Friday. Weichai Power has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

