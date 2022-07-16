Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.95

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 1323180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,618,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,481 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Welbilt by 35.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,860,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,676,000 after buying an additional 1,003,642 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 91,501.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 916,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 915,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Welbilt by 423.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,118,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 905,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

