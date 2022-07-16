Wells Fargo & Company Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $72.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.57.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in General Electric by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

