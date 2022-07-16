Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.