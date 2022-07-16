WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Lowered to $150.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

NYSE:WCC opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $93.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.92.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

