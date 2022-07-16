Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 226.5% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EHI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

