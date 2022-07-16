Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 230.0% in June

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the June 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 232,525.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE HIX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 153,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

