Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 104,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 271,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

