Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

WCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE:WCP opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.14. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,600,267 shares in the company, valued at C$28,030,878.26. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,600,267 shares in the company, valued at C$28,030,878.26. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$364,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,987,649.18. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,600 shares of company stock worth $641,758.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

