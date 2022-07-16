WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $41.58 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.58 million and $714,940.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013363 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

