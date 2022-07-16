Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,213 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21,059.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 211,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 210,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $131.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.04. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.