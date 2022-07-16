Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.00.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $194.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.85. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total transaction of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

