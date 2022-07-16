Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Shares Down 1.3%

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.00. 435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.
Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (WGLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.