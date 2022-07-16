Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Wingstop stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

