WINk (WIN) Market Cap Tops $403.24 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003299 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WINk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

