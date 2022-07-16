Winmark Co. (WINA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Winmark has increased its dividend by an average of 153.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $206.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.53 and a 200-day moving average of $214.65. Winmark has a one year low of $183.93 and a one year high of $277.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 50.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WINA shares. TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Stories

