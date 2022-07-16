WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Down 1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.40 and last traded at $80.35. Approximately 111,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 87,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.92.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 44.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.