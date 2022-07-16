Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($27.95) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.49) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($58.28) to GBX 2,800 ($33.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($72.61) price objective on Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.49) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,575.36 ($42.52).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,789.50 ($21.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,404 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,156.54. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,664 ($19.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,478 ($65.15).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

