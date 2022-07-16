WOM Protocol Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $1.92 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

