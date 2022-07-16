Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Down 14% This Week

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for about $15.97 or 0.00075269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

