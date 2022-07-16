Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

