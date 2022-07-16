Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

