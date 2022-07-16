Xcel Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,608,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,522,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $313.32 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.