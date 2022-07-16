XGOX (XGOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

XGOX (XGOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XGOX has traded flat against the dollar. XGOX has a market cap of $40,510.24 and approximately $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XGOX alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,690.54 or 0.99964146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00043041 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024755 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum.

Buying and Selling XGOX

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XGOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XGOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.