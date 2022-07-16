Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,988 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. CIBC began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. 373,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,020. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 336.78%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.