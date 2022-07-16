Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 11,400 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,009,000 after buying an additional 981,902 shares during the last quarter.
Signify Health Stock Performance
Shares of SGFY stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,326. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.
Insider Transactions at Signify Health
In related news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,341.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on SGFY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify Health (SGFY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.