Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 11,400 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,009,000 after buying an additional 981,902 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Stock Performance

Shares of SGFY stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,326. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

Insider Transactions at Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,341.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SGFY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

