Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BJ. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. 1,180,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

