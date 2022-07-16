Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $184,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,566,000. Kora Management LP increased its position in StoneCo by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after buying an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after buying an additional 3,433,125 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,580,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,678,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.35.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

