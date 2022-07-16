Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,821,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $9.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.30. 832,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,414. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

