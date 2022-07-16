Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 34,689,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,081,990. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.