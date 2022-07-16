Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 3,500 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Wingstop comprises about 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,888,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 32.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.49. 1,065,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,719. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.68. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

