Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 6,900 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.71. 334,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $725.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

