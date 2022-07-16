Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 648,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,448. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

