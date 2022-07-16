Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

