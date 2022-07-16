Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Yunhong CTI Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of CTIB stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.41.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
