Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

