ZClassic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $290,213.76 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00281348 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00076119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00077066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

