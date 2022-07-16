Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $297.72 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.97.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

