Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Zero has traded 61.7% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $203,805.79 and $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00293459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00075822 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,656,076 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.